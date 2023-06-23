AAFCA TV Honors: Jennifer Hudson Wins We See You Award

Jennifer Hudson is set to be honored at the 2023 African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) TV Honors!

As the recipient of the We See You award, the EGOT winner is being recognized for the “versatility” and “consistent excellence” in her work in music, acting, and as the host of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The AAFCA TV Honors were created in 2019 to recognize excellence in the Black community on television and streaming platforms.

The ceremony for the fifth annual TV Honors will take place August 27 in Santa Monica, California, and our good friends from the shows “Ted Lasso” and “S.W.A.T.” are also being honored with the Inclusion Award and Impact Award, respectively!

This month, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was nominated for Outstanding Variety, Sketch, Talk — Series or Special at the upcoming 7th Annual Black Reel Television Awards.

According to the awards’ website, The Black Reel Awards TV — also known as “Bolts TV” — is an annual award ceremony hosted by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African-Americans in Film (FAAAF) to recognize television excellence from African Americans and those of the African diaspora as assessed by the foundation’s voting membership.

Winners will be announced during their ceremony, scheduled for August 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is also nominated for six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

In February, Jennifer won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) — Individual or Ensemble for “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The NAACP Image Awards is an iconic annual celebration that highlights artists committed to uplifting values that inspire equality and progressive change.

“Well look at God! Thank u @naacpimageawards!” JHud wrote on Instagram after getting the news that she won. “All the nominees in this category are people whose work I admire so much, so this award really means the world!”

“I’m forever grateful for my Happy Place here at @jenniferhudsonshow, and I’m so blessed to work with such an incredible team who have become like family to me,” she continued. “To all my viewers at home: thank YOU for letting me be a part of your day!”