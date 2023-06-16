‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Nominated for 7th Annual Black Reel Television Award for Outstanding Talk Series!

The 7th Annual Black Reel Television Awards has honored “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with a nomination for Outstanding Variety, Sketch, Talk – Series or Special.

Other nominees in the category include “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and “Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me.”

This is more good news for “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which is also nominated for six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

According to the awards’ website, The Black Reel Awards TV — also known as “Bolts TV” — is an annual awards ceremony hosted by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African-Americans in Film (FAAAF) to recognize television excellence of African-Americans and those of the African Diaspora, as assessed by the Foundation's voting membership.

See the full list of nominations by visiting blackreelawards.com/7thannualblackreeltvnominees.

The winners of the 7th Annual Black Reel Television Awards will be announced during their ceremony scheduled for August 14 at 8 p.m. ET.