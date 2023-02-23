Jennifer Hudson Wins NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host

The Happy Place just got way happier!

Jennifer Hudson has won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) — Individual or Ensemble for “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“Well look at God! Thank u @naacpimageawards!” JHud wrote in an Instagram post after getting the news that she won. “All the nominees in this category are people whose work I admire so much, so this award really means the world!”

“I’m forever grateful for my Happy Place here at @jenniferhudsonshow, and I’m so blessed to work with such an incredible team who have become like family to me,” she continued. “To all my viewers at home: thank YOU for letting me be a part of your day!”

The NAACP Image Awards is an iconic annual celebration that highlights artists committed to uplifting values that inspire equality and progressive change.

Other recipients this year include fellow EGOT Viola Davis (Outstanding Literary Work — Nonfiction), Tabitha Brown (Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show, or Variety Series or Special), and Lizzo (Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition, or Game Show Series).

The 54th NAACP Image Awards will take place Saturday, February 25, and the show airs on BET at 8 p.m. ET.