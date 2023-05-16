Boozy Tea: Get to Know the Spiked Tea Beverage Jeannie Mai Jenkins Calls ‘The Perfect Drink’

Jeannie Mai Jenkins has teamed up with a female-founded alcoholic beverage company to bring to the masses what she calls “the perfect drink.”

The former co-host of “The Real” is the Chief Brand Officer of Owl’s Brew and has become the number one fan of their spiked sparkling tea beverage Boozy Tea.

“It took me my whole life to find the perfect drink,” she told Jennifer Hudson on the May 16 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“I realized that sometimes when you need to take a break, you go and get a drink, but it’s not always filled with good stuff for you.”

Jeannie continued, “I need to make sure that I feel good, and I also need to make sure I wake up strong tomorrow, because I got things to do! I got a baby to raise!

“I joined with these two founders who create the most amazing perfect drink that’s a little mix of me,” Jeannie told JHud. “It’s got its Zen and its relaxation with tea — and it’s also got the ratchet with booze!”

Owl’s Brew is a female-founded company. Each can of Boozy Tea is 4.8% alc/vol and is made with fresh-brewed tea with a splash of real fruit juice or other real ingredients and a dash of cane sugar (no sugar substitutes!). All Boozy Tea flavors are gluten-free and vegan.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

There are currently nine available flavors: Black Tea & Pineapple, White Tea & Cacao, Espresso Mar-Tea-Ni, Spiced Chai & Cranberry, White Tea & Watermelon, English Breakfast Tea & Lemon, Darjeeling Tea & Hibiscus Flowers, Green Tea & Peach, and Jasmine & Blueberry.

Be on the lookout for Jeannie’s skinny margarita launching soon!

Owl’s Brew is part of the Wise Women Collective, a community-based program developed by Owl’s Brew’s founders, Jennie Ripps and Maria Littlefield.

This inclusive program centers around women championing other women through the support of local and national women’s initiatives and charities and through the promotion of conservation and celebration.

Learn more by visiting theowlsbrew.com.