Everything You Need to Know About ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Sponsored by Hogwarts Legacy | Jennifer Hudson loves giving her live studio audience special gifts when they come to see the show!

During Friday’s show, everyone in the audience received a copy of “Hogwarts Legacy” for PlayStation 5!

“Hogwarts Legacy” is the best-selling, critically acclaimed video game of the year. The game is full of immersive magic where players can fulfill the fantasy of attending Hogwarts like never before.

Set in the 1800s Wizarding World, a hundred years before the Harry Potter era, players are the hero of their own adventure.

Players can be the Witch or Wizard that they want to be and can customize their character from a range of options.

The game is full of action-packed magic where players can cast spells, brew potions, fly broomsticks, tame and ride magical beasts, and more!

“Hogwarts Legacy” is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Learn more by heading to hogwartslegacy.com.