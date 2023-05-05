10-Year-Old Mariachi Prodigy Eduardo Tevino Explains the History of Cinco de Mayo

Sponsored by Guitar Center | Jennifer Hudson is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a professional mariachi player — and he’s only 10 years old!

Eduardo Tevino from Humble, Texas, is taking the mariachi world by storm. He won the National Mariachi Extravaganza last fall, recently performed at the Houston Rodeo, and is now being dubbed a mariachi prodigy.

After delivering an enthralling performance on the May 5 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Eduardo joined Jennifer on the couch to discuss how he got into mariachi and the history of Cinco de Mayo.

“Mariachi singing is a traditional type of music from Mexico,” said Eduardo, adding, “Maricahi music isn’t just Mexican folk music, it’s a mix of Mexican folk music and African cultural music.”

“Cinco de Mayo is all about the Battle of Puebla,” Eduardo told Jennifer, “when Napoleon walked into Mexico and they stumbled across a village, and they had a fierce battle that the Mexicans won.”

Eduardo also shared what his friends think of his musical ambitions.

“One of my friends thinks I’m a rapper,” laughed Eduardo before turning to the camera. “I’m a mariachi player, Caden!”

Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok

Though Eduardo owns a few guitars, he’s hoping to one day get a 12-string. Little did Eduardo know that today was the day, as JHud surprised him with a Guild 12-string guitar from Guitar Center!

For over 50 years, Guitar Center has been committed to giving musicians access to the best gear at a variety of price points to help them find their sound.

From emerging to experienced, any musician that comes into one of Guitar Center's more than 300 stores across the U.S. is welcome to get hands-on with the most desirable musical instruments and receive expert advice from our knowledgeable sales associates.

Guitar Center also provides services for musicians such as lessons, rentals, repairs, guitar set-up services and more.

Come into a Guitar Center or visit their website and get ready to fall in love with the indescribable feeling that comes from playing a musical instrument.

Learn more by visiting guitarcenter.com.