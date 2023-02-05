Poll: Something’s Gotta Go: Oven or Microwave?

Are you all about efficiency or quality when it comes to making your meals? Jennifer Hudson wants to know!

On an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Something’s Gotta Go,” where she and her live studio audience had to choose between two things.

“You need to eat up that slice of pizza, but one’s gotta go,” she asked her studio audience. “Is it the oven or the microwave?”

“We’re gonna go with the oven because we don’t need all that radiation in our bodies,” said one audience member who admitted she hasn’t owned a microwave in 10 years!

Another audience member got a bit heated (pun intended!) when sharing his opinion. “We don’t have time for the oven!” he declared. “Put it in the microwave! Thirty seconds! That’s it!”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

“I say anything good requires some patience,” said another audience member. “We’re gonna put that pizza in that oven and let that oven make it nice and crisp and delicious. That microwave makes it soft.”

She finished with a mic drop: “Throw that microwave out the door!”

JHud’s mind was definitely made up. “I was gonna go with this young man and get rid of the oven, but after you spoke? We gonna get rid of that microwave!” she said.

We have to ask: When it comes to making or reheating a meal, would you rather ditch the oven or the microwave?

Something's Gotta Go: Oven or Microwave? Something Went Wrong Oven

Microwave VOTE Votes