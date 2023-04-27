‘Something’s Gotta Go’ Poll: Would You Rather Have a Public or Private Marriage Proposal?

Would you rather be proposed to privately or in front of a huge crowd of people? Jennifer Hudson wants to know!

On a recent episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Something’s Gotta Go,” where she and her live studio audience had to choose between two things.

“You talk about spending forever together, but one’s gotta go — is it a private marriage proposal or a public marriage proposal?” Jennifer asked her audience.

Melinda from Glendale, California, said, “I’m not married and I don’t plan on getting married soon, though I think the idea of a public marriage proposal is very, very embarrassing and humiliating.”

Melinda added, “I think that getting married is something so intimate and the proposal of marriage or a baby should be so private. I am very against having that in public.”

Wendy from Nassau, Bahamas, felt similarly. “I think I would prefer a private, because sometimes people propose in public just for publicity.”

Jennifer thinks this is a tough one. “I don’t know if I want the proposal at all, I’m sorry.

“So, can I say neither?” said Jennifer definitively. “Sorry!”

We gotta ask… Which proposal is so not for you? Do you want other people around when you or your honey gets down on one knee, or would you prefer the two of you sharing that moment alone?

