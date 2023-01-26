Why JHud Chose a Neon Hue for a Comedy-Themed Episode

In a show featuring some of the funniest people in Hollywood, Jennifer Hudson made sure she still stood out!

JHud was a ball of sunshine on Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” wearing a monochromatic bright yellow suit with matching turtleneck. She paired her look with a fun updo and some sparkly heels.

“Neons are hard hues to pull off, but Jennifer makes it look easy,” says Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“With this look we wanted to use what we thought to be the happiest color of them all.”

Another memorable neon moment: JHud wearing a hot pink blazer and turtleneck while interviewing Justin Hartley.

During Tuesday’s episode, Jennifer shared some of her favorite moments on the show featuring some of the biggest names in comedy, including Marlon Wayans, Regina Hall, Joel McHale, and Tony Hale.

Jennifer also chatted with Amber Smith, the TikToker who went viral when she filmed herself sharing a PowerPoint presentation detailing all the stats of the dates she went on that year. Amber shared her list of dating dealbreakers, which included living room furniture.

“If he doesn’t own a couch, which was a problem more often than I’d like to admit,” Amber told JHud. “If you’re dating me, I’d like you to have a couch.”