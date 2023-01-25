JHud’s Dolce & Gabbana and Versace Outfit Is Quite the Illusion

Jennifer Hudson is looking magical!

On the January 19 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the host wore a multicolored Versace blouse paired with what appeared to be a flowy black skirt — but look a bit closer, and you’ll see that she’s wearing a pair of high-waisted pleated pants.

“These pleated trousers by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with this beautiful Versace silk blouse, were the perfect pair,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “Jennifer loved the illusion of the trousers appearing to be a skirt.”

Jennifer finished off her look with a black matte manicure and gold jewelery, including a butterfly ring.

JHud wore this look while chatting with Judge Greg Mathis about his career as the longest serving Black TV judge in television history. He also talked about many of the challenges he overcame to get to where he is now.

“Fifteen years before being elected, I was a street kid, 17 years old, in jail being tried as an adult,” he told the NAACP Image Award nominee. “Judge gave me a second chance after nine months behind bars.”

He was initially denied a license to practice law because of his time in jail and was forced to go to the state Supreme Court and fight for his right to practice law.

“I didn’t give up,” he told JHud. “I fought until I got what I had prepared myself for.”