David Arquette & Jennifer Share Their Love of Spray-Painting

David Arquette and Jennifer Hudson aren’t just talented actors!

On Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the “Scream” alum told JHud that he lived in Hollywood during his youth and was active in the punk rock and breakdancing scenes.

He said he was also in a group called Kids Gone Bad (KGB) that graffitied areas around Los Angeles.

“My mom let me paint my whole room,” David added about his history with spray-painting.

Jennifer had also experimented with spray-painting, particularly during the pandemic.

“Now I spray-paint the toilet, the car, anything I can get ahold of,” Jennifer said. “It’s an art.”

However, David warned the live studio audience to not do anything illegal.

Check out more highlights from his interview, below:

David on Living in Chicago as a Toddler

Like Jennifer, David also lived in Chicago, and was there from ages 2 to 5.

“It was my earliest memories,” David said about his time in the Midwest.

He told Jennifer that he remembered enjoying the holiday season “when all of the stores, the windows, would come alive.”

David also said that in Chicago, he fell in love with Bozo the Clown — a character featured in the animated series, “Bozo: The World's Most Famous Clown.”

Noting that Bozo was “his buddy,” David appropriately wore a T-shirt honoring the iconic clown.

David on Learning His Fate in the ‘Scream’ Franchise

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

A year after the “Scream” franchise celebrated its 25-year anniversary, David appeared in the 2022 film — the fifth movie of the hit horror franchise.

Sadly, it was David’s last as his character, Deputy Sheriff Dewey Riley, was killed off.

When Jennifer asked David how he knew Dewey had died, he said he simply read the script.

“Spoiler alert! I’m not in ‘Scream 6’” he told the audience.

David on Whether He Gets Frightened During Scary Movies

Despite appearing in all the released “Scream” movies, David told Jennifer that he “sometimes” could get scared while watching a horror film.

“Definitely the jump scares but I love them,” he said.

David also said that at horror conventions, fans have tried to sneak up on him.

“But they’re the sweetest people,” David assured Jennifer.

Though he said he could be horrible with impersonations, David tried to impersonate Ghostface, the killer in the “Scream” series.

“Hello David,” he acted.

“That was good!” Jennifer said in response.

David on Training to Be a Clown

In addition to loving clowns, David told Jennifer that he began training as one.

“I’ve been training my whole life, let’s face it,” he joked.

David said he watched YouTube videos to prepare him for his new career, and even attempted to make a balloon animal. After a few tries, David made Jennifer a sword.

David said that after a 15-year-battle, he successfully bought the rights to Bozo the Clown to bring the character back to TV.

“I want to help out in any way,” Jennifer said about David’s pursuit. “If I could sing the clown a song…”