Jennifer Shines a Light on Up-and-Coming Artist Gabby Samone

Jennifer Hudson is helping the next generation of music stars achieve their dreams.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud teamed up with Southwest Airlines as part of their “Artist On The Rise” initiative to highlight singer Gabby Samone from Baltimore, Maryland.

The youngest of eight, Gabby grew up singing in the church — just like Jennifer. Now, she’s recording music for her debut project and because of Southwest, she was able to fly in from Baltimore to meet Jenn on the Warner Bros. lot.

After Gabby dazzled the audience with an impressive performance, Jennifer interviewed the budding artist and learned more about her aspirations.

And get this: to help her get to her next few gigs, Southwest gave Gabby ten round trip flights. Her fans will be so thrilled!

Both Jennifer and Southwest aim to give up-and-coming artists the platform they need to lift their careers. Never give up on your dreams!

To learn more about how Southwest is supporting creatives, go to Southwest.fm.