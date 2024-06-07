Giveaway: Enter for a Chance to Win ‘And Then We Rise’ by Common!

We’ve got the perfect book for your summer reading list!

“And Then We Rise” follows the Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy winner as he discovers the benefits of self-care.

“This book is about a practical way for us to live the happiest, best life we can live,” Common revealed to Jennifer Hudson during his appearance on the show in January 2024. “This book is my journey of working on myself.”

The book is made up of four sections:

“The Food” focuses on nutrition and the reasons behind Common deciding to adopt a vegan diet; “The Body” covers the artist’s fitness journey; “The Mind” is about how he prioritized his mental health; and “The Soul” explores Common’s journey of spiritual well-being.

