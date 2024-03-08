What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Offbeat Prints & Innovative Looks

Jennifer Hudson’s wardrobe this week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” leaned toward the unconventional and eccentric!

The host experimented with out-there prints and innovative silhouettes, mixing and matching fabrics and themes depending on what was happening or who was visiting the show.

Get all the details of what Jennifer wore on the show this week!

Monday, March 4

Jennifer kicked off the week in a quirky maxi dress from AFRM. The long-sleeved frock had a body-hugging silhouette and was printed with large roses.

This loud and lovely look was the perfect outfit for Tichina Arnold’s return to the Happy Place!

Tuesday, March 5

Jennifer went casual and classy on Tuesday dressed in a flowy white satin blouse and tight dark brown leggings. She wore her hair in a short, straight bob.

Wednesday, March 6

Jennifer chatted with Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer on Wednesday’s episode while wearing a long-sleeved, body-hugging black knit dress from Alexia Admor and sock booties from ASOS.

The host wore her hair in a curly bob and accessorized with oversized gold earrings.

Thursday, March 7

“This look was chosen for The Huddies segment,” revealed Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson of JHud’s fun and formal look on Thursday’s show, referring to the tongue-in-cheek awards ceremony on the show that was hosted by JHud, Walter, and Paige.

Jennifer’s look consisted of a black jumpsuit from Black Halo with a pussy bow and poofy shoulders. For footwear, she chose metallic-patterned pumps from I.N.C. International Concepts Shoes before changing into glittery black sneakers for her custom shoe demo with Kicks & Fros founder Melissa Carnegie.

Friday, March 8

Jennifer ended her week wearing an avant-garde jumpsuit from Jovani with pointed shoulders and belts around the sleeves.

Jennifer started off the show in booties from Thalia Sodi and later changed to sneakers to learn some step moves from coach LaTodda Wallace and her students!

She then threw on a “Jenniferized” apron to join celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck for a walk-through of whathe’ll be serving all the stars after the Oscars!