Jennifer Hudson Requests ‘A Whole Man’ While Playing ‘Mama Hud Needs’

Two members of Jennifer Hudson’s live audience showed off how skilled they are at snagging a man!

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played a game of “Mama Hud Needs,” in which two contestants have to retrieve items from their fellow audience members. Whoever gets the item to Jennifer at the stage first wins the point!

Jennifer tasked audience members Lydia and Lashawnee with sprinting into the audience to find specific items brought to the show that day, including a belt, nail clippers — and “a whole man!”

Even though Lashawnee’s team scored the most points, Jennifer wanted to reward both contestants for a job well done.

Jennifer surprised both Lashawnee and Lydia with their own NordickTrack 2450 Commercial Treadmill and an iFit membership!

