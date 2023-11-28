Support the Julian D. King Gift Foundation with Meaningful Art

Jennifer Hudson wants to spread the love this holiday season.

The daytime talk show host has partnered with the grantLOVE Project to create four beautiful prints to benefit the Julian D. King Gift Foundation.

This collection of four prints was created by artists Alexandra Grant and Phillip Griswold. Each one is available to purchase in “The Jennifer Hudson Show” merch shop.

These four prints feature Grant’s iconic “love” symbol, as interpreted by Griswold, screen-printed on a giclée mountain scene.

The Julian D. King Gift Foundation, named after Jennifer’s late nephew, supports children of all backgrounds by providing stability and uplifting experiences in the hope that they grow to become productive, confident, and happy adults and positive influences on their communities.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Pick up one of these love-filled prints, with the word “love” in either white, periwinkle, peach, or lemon yellow, in the show’s online shop.