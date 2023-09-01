Celebrity Birthdays in September: Jennifer Hudson, Jodie Turner-Smith & More

It’s Jennifer Hudson’s birth month! The "Jennifer Hudson Show" host turns 42 on September 12, but there are plenty of other celebrities turning another year older in September.

The September birthstone is sapphire, a blue gem that stands for sincerity, truthfulness, and good health. This gemstone is commonly associated with celestial beings.

That makes sense, since so many stars celebrate their birthday this month! Besides JHud, actress Jodie Turner-Smith, country crooner Chase Rice, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and podcaster and author Jay Shetty are just some of the famous faces who celebrate their birthday in September.

Did you know that September is a super popular birthday month? Maybe it’s because lots of couples get cozy with one another around the holiday season — don’t you think?

See if you share a birthday with one of the actors, singers, or authors in our star-studded September birthday gallery.