Get to Know Bridgid Coulter, the Founder of Blackbird Collective

Jennifer Hudson wants you to know about Bridgid Coulter, a small business owner whose passion is promoting the advancement of women of color in the workplace.

Bridgid is the founder of Blackbird, a collective of physical and virtual workspaces dedicated to women of color and their allies. Blackbird offers a professional membership to their community and network of ambitious, passionate creators and entrepreneurs.

Blackbird Collective’s flagship location is a beautiful 12,000-square-foot building in Culver City, California. The space offers wellness classes, events, and programs to encourage members to come together to collaborate and promotes a balanced-life approach to work.

Bridgid recorded the beginning of her day at Blackbird’s Culver City location for “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” As seen in her video, she likes to start her day in the meditation room before enjoying the ritual of pouring her first cup of coffee. The rest of the day is filled with a variety of tasks to keep Blackbird running smoothly for its members.

“When you’re an entrepreneur, you are doing everything — you’re tech, you’re marketing, you’re sales, programming,” Bridgid says. “Stopping and reflecting in the moments of all you’ve done, giving yourself your flowers, is also important.”

Bridgid also provided her three top tips for aspiring entrepreneurs, including learning to communicate your true authentic self in all you do for your brand.

This summer, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is dedicated to supporting and celebrating Black women entrepreneurs and their businesses.

Learn more by visiting blackbird.house and check out more inspiring Black women business owners who are making an impact in their communities.