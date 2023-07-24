Prosperity Market: Get to Know the Founders of This Mobile Farmers Market Featuring Black Farmers & Vendors

Jennifer Hudson wants you to know about Carmen Dianne and Kara Still, two Black woman business owners and the co-founders of Prosperity Market, a mobile farmers market in Los Angeles that features Black farmers, food producers, chefs, and artisans.

Prosperity Market was launched in February 2021 by Carmen, a Hollywood makeup artist, and Kara, a fashion designer. In the midst of the pandemic, the two were concerned about the state of the economy and Black America in particular, and they decided to be the change they wished to see in the world. The duo’s goal for Prosperity Market is to provide food from Black producers to highlight Black businesses and provide easy access to fresh food to underserved communities.

Kara and Carmen were challenged at first to find Black farmers, as only 1.3 percent of farmers in the U.S. are Black due to historic and systemic inequities. Instead of admitting defeat, they had to reevaluate what they considered a farmer, and now they embrace producers from community gardens, backyard farmers, and urban farmers at their market.

Each month, Prosperity Market sets up shop in a different Los Angeles neighborhood, from South Central to Malibu. You’ll find locally grown fruits and vegetables, packaged food, hot food, handcrafted merch, cooking demos, music played by a live DJ, and a joyful vibe shared by everyone from the customers to the vendors.

They also have a virtual market where you can shop items from the farmers market for local delivery, local pickup, or nationwide shipping.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” asked Carmen and Kara to film a typical day at the Prosperity Market. Their day starts at 6:30 a.m. as they begin to unload tables and pop-up tents.

“Vendors begin arriving and setting up, and a party it is!” says Carmen. “Every market is such a good time with fresh produce, delicious food, artisanal products, cooking demos with lots of samples, our wonderful DJ Maya Moves, and our amazing vendors and community members who we do it all for.”

Carmen and Kara also provided their top three tips for aspiring entrepreneurs, including the importance of learning how to stretch yourself and lean into collaboration.

This summer, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is dedicated to supporting and celebrating Black women entrepreneurs and their businesses.

Learn more by visiting prosperitymarketla.com and check out more inspiring Black women business owners who are making an impact in their communities.