Get to Know Krystyl Wright, Founder of Urban Apothecary LOT XI

Jennifer Hudson is shining a light on a Black woman business owner championing the importance of self-care for those in underserved communities.

Krystyl Wright is the co-founder and creative director of community-conscious wellness brand LOT XI, an urban apothecary based in Compton, California, that sells ethically and sustainably sourced bath, body, and home products as a way to help give people affordable, tangible ways to heal.

Through her business, Krystyl, a practicing clinical psychotherapist, also champions a variety of organizations in the Compton and Inglewood neighborhoods of Los Angeles. For example, 15% of sales of her Compton Native Hand-Poured Candle goes to Compton-based organizations and community causes quarterly.

“A lot of people don’t go to therapy… A lot of people really need therapy,” Krystyl told Jennifer Hudson while visiting the show this past April as part of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and Mastercard’s Strivers Initiative.

“What is an affordable way to do that? Sensory is a practical tool for healing, so we use coconut body butters… as a way to help people actually have tangible ways to heal.

“It feels like an honor, and I’m absolutely blessed,” Krystyl said of running a business that supports people’s mental health.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” asked Krystyl to film what a typical day is like for her. Krystyl’s day begins early in the morning at the flower market before she heads to a coffee shop to catch up on emails and review orders. Then, she heads to retail locations to deliver products and check on sales.

She makes sure to end the day unwinding by drinking tea and journaling. “I like to protect this time for myself because it helps me feel aware and keeps me curious about my needs and wants,” she said. “It helps me grow and rest so I show up honestly and earnestly in my work.”

Krystyl also provided her three top tips for aspiring entrepreneurs. One of her biggest tips is to understand that sometimes your focus shouldn’t be on selling products but rather on establishing and building key relationships.

This summer, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is dedicated to supporting and celebrating Black women entrepreneurs and their businesses that are making an impact on their community.

Learn more by visiting lotxi.com and check out more inspiring Black women business owners that are making an impact in their communities.