Get to Know Cat Parks, Founder of Non-Profit Grl Pwr LA

Jennifer Hudson wants you to know about a Black woman nonprofit founder whose mission is to support and empower girls and young women.

Grl Pwr LA provides workshops and services focusing on personal and professional development for girls and young women from underserved communities.

Cat Parks, the founder of this Los Angeles-based nonprofit, named her organization after the “Girl Power” female empowerment phrase that was popularized in the 1990s.

The nonprofit originated as a Facebook group geared toward helping women meet new friends in the Los Angeles area. Grl Pwr LA now provides in-person events and experiences, as well as virtual mentorships for aspiring female business owners.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” asked Cat to film what a day in the life is like for the founder of a nonprofit and community leader. She kicks off her day with 10 minutes of meditation, followed by journaling.

“Journaling has played such a huge role in my mental health, and ever since I started incorporating it into my morning routine, it has helped me so much as an entrepreneur to avoid burnout,” she says.

She adds, “As an entrepreneur, it’s so important that you pour into yourself before you pour into the world.”

Cat also provided her three top tips for aspiring entrepreneurs, including the importance of building a strong team.

