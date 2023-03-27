JHud’s Favorite Louboutins Get a Glow-Up with Pink Stitching

How do you make glam even glammer? If anyone can do it, it’s JHud!

Jennifer Hudson popped in a body-hugging purple sweater dress with angled shoulder pads on the March 27 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

JHud accompanied this happy purple outfit with a pair of violet Louboutins with translucent heels.

Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne calls this “a true Jenniferized look with the perfect purple sweater dress and customized Louboutin booties.”

“These booties were a pair of Jennifer’s favorites that needed a little something special, so we added contrasting pink stitching,” added V.

On the show, Jennifer spoke to “The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer, who shared that the hardest part of being the Bachelor was remembering all the contestants’ names.

He recalled one particular faux pas filmed during his season that still leaves him feeling embarrassed.

“Me forgetting a name is going to go on in infamy forever,” he told JHud. “I meant to hand a rose to a woman named Karen, and instead I said ‘Katie.’ And I’m never going to forget those names again for the rest of my life. I have PTSD when I’m onstage watching Zach [Shallcross] hand out roses.”

Jennifer also met 12-year-old Amelia Lisowe, who launched the nonprofit Lisowe’s Lights when she was 8 years old.

Lisowe’s Lights has donated 15,000 nightlights to kids in the foster system so they have something they can take with them from home to home to help them feel safe.

Amelia told Jennifer she hoped to give away at least 2,500 more lights in 2023, so Jennifer surprised her with a check for $2,500 to help her reach her goal.