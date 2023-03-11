2023 Oscar Nominees: Best Moments on the Show

Jennifer Hudson was honored to chat with celebrity guests featured in 2023 Oscar-nominated films!

JHud loved speaking to Best Supporting Actor nominee Brian Tyree Henry, who is nominated for his work in the film “Causeway,” and talked about working alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the New Orleans heat!

She also enjoyed having “Top Gun: Maverick” actors Jay Ellis, Glen Powell and Bashir Salahuddin on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to discuss what it was like training for the Oscar-nominated film (and how they felt getting on Tom Cruise’s cake list!). She also spent some time with Sam Worthington, whose film “Avatar: The Way of Water” is nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture!

Check out these celebrated actors’ best moments on the show!

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

“New Orleans is unlike any city,” Brian Tyree Henry told JHud about filming “Causeway” in the Big Easy. “It was one of the most magical, amazing, spiritual places I’ve ever been.”

“But we were filming in the summer… so it was hot,” he added. “It was really hot.” He considers his work in “Causeway” to be his greatest acting performance, if only because he had to pretend to be chilly during a pool scene when the temperature of the water was 98 degrees. “I’m acting in soup.”

Glen Powell (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Glen Powell told JHud he got his pilot’s license after starring in “Top Gun: Maverick,” and has already flown to Las Vegas and Catalina Island.

When Jennifer asked what music he listened to in the air, Glen said that while training for “Top Gun,” he enjoyed artists such as Bruce Springsteen.

These days, he said, he listens to movie soundtracks “where I can still hear chatter.”

He explained that he doesn’t want music with too many lyrics, as he’ll “miss people calling for directions.”

“I can’t be completely distracted,” he said.

Jay Ellis (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“We formed this bromance while we were filming the movie,” Jay Ellis told JHud of his “boy GP” Glen Powell. “We had a bunch of mutual friends in common, and they were like ya’ll gonna love each other, and literally once we got on set we became the best of friends.”

“My first flight was actually with Glen Powell,” Jay said, referencing his flight training for the film. “We flew an assessment together. I flew first; he was sitting in the back seat. He was so sick when we landed!

“It’s bumpier when you sit in the back. I didn’t realize I was tearin’ my man up!”

Bashir Salahuddin (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Bashir Salahuddin spoke to Jennifer about his TV series “South Side,” which takes place in his hometown of Chicago. “Let’s show a side of the city those of us who are from there know, which is: the funniest people you’ve ever met, a hometown vibe, with damn good food,” he said. “It really feels like a small town in a big city. Our show focuses on that — the comedy and the lighter side of things.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Sam Worthington (“Avatar: The Way of Water”)

Sam Worthington said he started work on the sequel to “Avatar” in 2015. The movie happens underwater, so they had to film in a giant tank! “No one’s ever tried to do performance capture underwater, we’re the first,” he said. They used a technique called free-diving where they would hold their breath for minutes at a time. Though his co-star Kate Winslet could hold her breath for seven minutes, “I did an easy 15 seconds,” Sam joked of how long he could last underwater.