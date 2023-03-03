Adam Pally, Jerry O’Connell & Boris Kodjoe Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in March 6 to 10 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of movies and TV.

Monday, March 6

“The Mindy Project” alum Adam Pally stops by to chat about his film “Who Invited Charlie?”

Tuesday, March 7

“Pictionary” host Jerry O’Connell brings the game to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” studio!

Actor Boris Kodjoe promotes the ABC drama “Station 19.”

Wednesday, March 8

Actress Gabrielle Union talks about her film “The Inspection,” which is in theaters now.

Comedian Sam Jay promotes the Netflix film “You People.” This episode originally aired January 26.

Thursday, March 9

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer promotes the drama series “Truth Be Told.” This episode originally aired January 20.

Friday, March 10