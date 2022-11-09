Jerry O’Connell Is a ‘Stage Father’ at His Daughter’s School Auditions

Jerry O’Connell’s daughter is following in his famous footsteps.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer interviewed the host of “Pictionary,” who said that one of his 13-year-old twin daughters is getting into acting — just like Jerry and mom Rebecca Romijn.

However, Jerry admitted that he turns into a “stage father” who pressures his daughter to get the role.

When Jerry said he embarrasses his daughters as “they’re attempting to enter dating stuff,” he and Jennifer talked about her son Little David, who is also 13.

“I would be okay with him dating my daughters,” Jerry said, explaining that he met Little David backstage and was impressed by his demeanor.

“You hear that, David?” Mama Hud said in response.

Check out more highlights from Jerry’s interview, below:

Jerry’s ‘Hyperactive’ Childhood Led to His First Movie Role

Jerry told Jenn that when he was younger, he got into trouble because of his hyperactivity.

“I was told to shut up,” he recalled. “I spoke out of turn, [I was] told to calm down, stay still in your seat.”

When he was just 11 years old, he was cast in the 1986 coming-of-age film, “Stand by Me,” where he was praised on set for his unique personality.

“When I got on that set, [I was told,] ’We love that energy, keep it going,’” he said. “It was a switch going off. All those people were wrong. I’m so grateful I had that experience.”

Jerry Has to Talk in Emojis with His Daughters

Jerry told Jenn that it’s hard to have kids in this day and age because they’re obsessed with their cell phones.

“The only way I can get them to do something is to text them,” he hilariously said, later adding, “Now my kids speak to me in emojis.”

When young adults do speak, however, Jerry said their way of communicating “is so odd.”

“The kids these days are like, ‘Wassup?’” he imitated.

Jerry Met Rebecca Romijn While She Was on a Date with Another Guy

When Jenn brought up that Jerry and Rebecca have been together for 18 years, Jerry said he met his now-wife at a nightclub.

“She was in the VIP section. I was not. I started waving my arms at the velvet rope. She came over, and I told security, ‘I’m with her,’” he recalled.

When Jerry joined Rebecca and her friends, he saw that she was with another guy. However, Rebecca’s friend told him that he should still try to get her number, as “she didn’t like the other guy.”

After dating for three years, Jerry and Rebecca got married in 2007.

Jerry Wants Rebecca to Be on ‘The Real Housewives’

Although Rebecca is a famous actress and model, Jerry told Jennifer that he wants her on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives” franchise.

“When you’re on ‘Real Housewives,’ you have to be ready to fight,” Jerry said. “My wife is a Scorpio and one thing I know about Scorpios is that they’re really good at fighting. They’re like the best at fighting. My advice for anyone with or fighting with a Scorpio, don’t do it.”

Jerry also said, “It would be fun to be a hot househusband.”

“I just show up, maybe get into some of the action myself,” he explained.

However, Jerry said he would not get into any actual fights.

“I get manicures. I got fillers everywhere. I don’t want them to get weird.”

Jerry Can’t Legally Yell at ‘Love Boat’ Contestants

Jerry is also a host on “The Real Love Boat” where singles attempt to find love on a cruise ship.

“First time on a cruise. I was really into it,” Jerry said. “The only problem is that I don’t know when to stop eating.”

In addition to navigating the ship’s plentiful buffets, Jerry had a hard time not giving advice to the contestants.

“I would get too emotional. ‘Matt, be a man! Say I love you!’ You can’t do that legally,” he said. “There are laws.”

Because contestants win prizes such as money, Jerry explained that it would be “illegal” for him to “yell at them” as it could sway the outcome of the competition.