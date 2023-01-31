JHud Transforms a Trench Coat into a One-of-a-Kind Dress

Jennifer Hudson is all about having a distinctive look. And that often means customizing a piece of clothing to create something totally new.

“For this look, I turned an oversized wool trench coat into a dress,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne of JHud’s ensemble on the January 30 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“We removed the sleeves, added shoulder pads, and tailored it to fit her body perfectly for this beautifully polished look.”

In addition to this striking, one-of-a-kind dress, JHud donned a white long-sleeved top, gold heels, and a gold ankle bracelet.

Jennifer loves to transform her clothes into totally new looks. She and her stylist previously turned a pair of cobalt-colored trousers into shorts to show off more of JHud’s sparkly thigh-high boots. They also transformed a unique triangular-shaped top into an edgy black vest.

JHud sported this comfy winter look while interviewing the fabulous Gabrielle Union. During her chat with the host, the “Truth Be Told” actress revealed the personal reason she decided to join the Apple TV+ series. She also spoke about celebrating her 50th birthday in Africa, and what it was like partying with Prince.

“Somehow he would get your number… and you would hope you’d get a text on your phone,” she said of randomly getting invited to party with the music icon back in the day. “There were times not everybody got the text! You have to ditch your friend because you’re not going to miss a Prince party!”