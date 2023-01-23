Why Axe Throwing Is a Great Way to Get Zen

You wouldn’t consider lumberjacks to be Zen masters, but it turns out throwing an axe can be a pretty great way to feel at peace!

“It is deep-down primal fun,” explained Monique Caulfield, the “Mo” of Mo’s House of Axe, Los Angeles’ first restaurant and bar that offers axe-throwing fun!

Mo appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to show Jennifer Hudson how to properly throw an axe, and to explain the mental benefits of throwing sharp objects around.

“It’s Zen, it’s team building,” said Mo, adding, “It’s also calming and very cool.”

Mo showed JHud how to properly (and safely!) throw an axe. You rock forward and throw the axe like “fire out of your mouth.”

“She’s got the muscle!” Mo said of JHud’s first attempt.

On the fourth try, Jennifer’s axe stuck to the target! Just one more throw and she popped the balloon, releasing tons of gold confetti.

“This is fun!” JHud exclaimed.

“We’re about throwing axes and having a great time,” states the venue’s website. “Our axe-throwing bar and restaurant is a thrilling yet relaxing place to be. With guidance from our Axe Coaches, you’ll learn to stick it, compete and have a blast. Was there something insanely stressful happening today? Is your job a soul sucking distraction from pursuing your dreams? Are you still in LA? Relax, and axe.”

For more information, visit moshouseofaxe.com.