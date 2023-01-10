Jennifer Combines Sexy and Comfy with This All-Black Outfit

Jennifer Hudson has worn every color of the rainbow on her show — but she also knows how to rock an all-black ensemble!

For Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud wore a form-fitting square-shouldered black dress with a peekaboo slit on the top, pairing the look with shiny black boots. Her all-black outfit is the perfect combination of sexy and comfy!

The all-black look naturally extended to JHud’s manicure. And for her ‘do, she sported a high braided ponytail off to the side.

“There’s nothing better than an all-black look,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “As colorful as Jennifer is with her fashion, her favorite color to wear is black.”

“Many would be surprised to learn this, but in true JHud fashion, the reason why black is her favorite color to wear is because ‘you can pair black with any color and it works,’” V says, quoting Jennifer.

Jennifer showed off her noir sense of style while interviewing the equally stylish Ashlee Simpson Ross on Tuesday’s show, who discussed her new role as creative director of home line Kempa Home. “I love furniture, I love redecorating houses, so this was such a fun avenue to get into,” she told JHud.

The two also bonded over raising teenage boys, watching them turn into fine young men. “He’s so tall!” Ashlee said of her 14-year-old son, Bronx. “He towers over me.”

Also on Tuesday’s show was “The White Lotus” star Adam DiMarco, who revealed some fun trivia about filming the hit HBO show — including his drinking adventures with co-star Jennifer Coolidge.

“I’m not going to say no to a glass of wine with Jennifer Coolidge. I’m not insane,” he said.