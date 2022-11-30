Tiffany ‘The Budgetnista’ Aliche Wants to Save You Money This Holiday Season

Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche is here to teach you how to enjoy the holidays without breaking the bank.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jenniferinterviewed the financial educator, who has spent the past 15 years teaching women how to manage their money.

Although the holiday season could be stressful and expensive, the “Get Good with Money” author broke down tips on how you could get the most bang for your buck.

Check them out, below:

Shop Online

Tiffany told Jennifer that she recommends shopping online as opposed to in-store because one is less likely to be distracted.

Additionally, she said shopping on the Internet allows one to access online coupons that could save them money.

The Budgetnista also recommended that one should create a budget and make a list of who they plan to shop for.

Shop for a Group

Tiffany said that instead of shopping for individual people, one could simply buy a gift for a group, such as a family of four.

She also said that the gift doesn’t have to be an object.

For example, if buying for a family, a great gift could be cooking lessons.

Check Your Credit Card Rewards

Finally, Tiffany said that one should always check their credit card rewards.

She explained that certain cards give cash back on purchases, which could be used as savings or as spending money to buy other gifts.

Tiffany also noted that some of the best sales happen after the holiday season, and that one could “stockpile right now” so they could “spend less the next year.”

For more information, visit TheBudgetnista.com.