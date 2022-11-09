Detroit Pistons’ Psychotherapist Dr. Corey Yeager’s Tips for Living Your Best Life

Dr. Corey Yeager wants you to be the best version of yourself.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the psychotherapist to the Detroit Pistons spoke to Jennifer about his new book, “How Am I Doing? 40 Conversations to Have with Yourself.”

“I wrote it in such a way that’s simplistic enough so everyone could get something from it,” he said. “I want people to understand and hone in, that we could better understand ourselves, [and say,] ‘I can show up to the world better.’”

During the enlightening conversation, the life coach gave tips on how to have a better relationship with yourself and your mind.

Dr. Corey also gave Jenn advice as she embarks on a journey of becoming a daytime talk show host.

“First one, recognize that there are moments when we’re called to do something different. Jennifer, [you] didn’t have to do this [show]. You chose that.”

Check out five of his best gems, below:

Tune In to the Conversation You Have with Yourself

Dr. Corey said that when we’re not speaking out loud, we’re speaking to ourselves.

While you’re having a conversation with yourself, Dr. Corey said to become aware whether your words are negative or positive. If they are negative, he said find a way to make them positive.

For example, if you’re struggling to lose weight, you might say to yourself, “Man, you ate that.”

Instead, Dr. Corey said to catch those thoughts, and “turn them inside out” by asking yourself, “Does this serve me well?”

Live in the Moment

Dr. Corey told Jenn that people often ruminate about the past, which could cause depression, or they ruminate about the future, which could cause anxiety.

However, he urged everyone to stay in the present, as “we only truly have the current moment where we reside.”

To help with this, Dr. Corey recommended focusing on your breathing, as it “forces you into moment.”

Start Your Day with a Song or a Smile

Dr. Corey told Jenn that he starts his day every day by listening to Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.”

Though he interpreted the song as Bill “looking at [someone who] is going to give [him] a lovely day,” Dr. Corey flipped it to mean, “I’m not going to wait for someone to smile at me, I’m going to smile at [myself].”

“I’ve already smiled at me and I’m good with me,” he elaborated. “Doesn’t mean things are perfect, [but it means] I’m good with me right now. I’m a better version of myself today than yesterday.”

Stop Saying ‘Try’

If Dr. Corey could get rid of one word from the vocabulary, it would be “try.”

“There is no such thing,” he said. “I do or I do not.”

He gave an example of a person saying, “I’m going to try to call you,” to someone they know.

“She ain’t,” Dr. Corey said to laughter from the audience.

“‘Try’ is a copout. [It keeps] you in the middle. Let’s be more clear. Life is too short to dance around.”

Dr. Corey added that it’s okay not to do something you don’t want to do.

Being Uncomfortable Leads to Growth

While giving advice to Jennifer about her new daytime TV venture, Dr. Corey said that any opportunity you have “to grow and stretch” will be “uncomfortable.”

“I’m a deep believer that discomfort is indication that we’re growing,” he explained. “Any time I’m feeling uncomfortable, I take a moment to pause, [and think,] ‘What am I growing into? What am I about to birth?’”

Dr. Corey added that it takes courage to be vulnerable, especially when — like Jennifer — you are “[shifting] into a new world.”

“[Former President of South Africa] Nelson Mandela said, ‘We either win or we learn.’ Those opportunities to learn aren’t losses or negative things. We’ll repeat mistakes if we haven’t figured out a way to draw down those learnings.”