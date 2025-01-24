Community Heroes Helping Los Angeles Recover from the Wildfires

In the face of tragedy, it’s important to look to the helpers.

On January 7, fast-moving deadly wildfires began to spread throughout Los Angeles County, destroying thousands of homes and entire neighborhoods, including Altadena, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Malibu, and more.

The ongoing fires have so far left at least 27 people dead and 150,000 people displaced from their homes.

It will take an enormous effort for the city to recover from this disaster — and the people of Los Angeles are ready to take on the challenge. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” invited several local community heroes going above and beyond for those impacted by the fires to share their stories on the show.

The quick actions of these everyday people have saved lives and brought positivity and hope to those who need it most.

Nonprofit Founder Mobilizes Over 200 Volunteers

When he woke up to discover the devastating fires striking Los Angeles, Tyrone Nance from Inglewood, California, got right to work. The founder of It’s Bigger Than Us , a nonprofit supporting underserved families in South L.A., immediately posted on his social media accounts asking for donations and volunteers to help first responders and fire victims.

Throughout the day, over 250 people showed up to help, many of whom have been directly affected by the fires, and some even lost their homes. Tyrone and his team worked late into the night distributing donations and feeding breakfast to firefighters. Tyrone says Angelenos are resilient, and they are going to keep mobilizing as long as there are people in need.

Couple Provides Free Hotel Rooms for Displaced Families

Lawyers and married couple Gina Zapanta and Mike Alder were forced to evacuate with their children when the fires began. When they booked into a hotel, they noticed how overwhelmed the receptionist was working alone trying to get rooms booked for other evacuees.

To help with the process and provide aid, Gina and Mike decided to personally book 10 rooms so people could come and stay for free. They posted a video to Instagram in hopes of reaching people in need, and it went viral. They immediately booked more rooms.

They have since booked over 100 rooms, all offering a minimum of a week’s stay, and are now fundraising to provide more rooms. Gina and Mike love their L.A. community and believe it is their purpose and privilege to be able to give back however they can.

Local Pastor Offers Support for the Altadena Community

Pastor BJ King is a native of Altadena, a Los Angeles neighborhood that was destroyed by the wildfires. The Loveland Life Center, the community center where he holds his services as senior pastor, burned down in the fire.

Since the fires, BJ has purchased tens of thousands of dollars in gift cards for displaced families, is fundraising for more, and has spent every day in Altadena helping families figure out what’s next. His hope is that people “don’t lose hope” and encourages the community to remain “Dena Strong” as time passes and rebuilding efforts continue.

Bookstore Owner Stands Strong Declaring ‘Altadena Is Not for Sale’

Nikki High has lived in Altadena for 47 years and owns Octavia's Bookshelf , the only Black-owned bookstore in the Altadena-Pasadena area.

Since the fires, Nikki’s transformed her bookstore into a donation and distribution center, filling her shelves with essential supplies like food, water, diapers, air purifiers, medical aids, and more.

In addition to providing these resources, Nikki is planning to turn her store into a healing center. She’s teaming up with local therapists to offer free sessions to help residents recover from the trauma of the fires. Nikki is passionate about Altadena’s history and remains hopeful and inspired by the community’s spirit of resilience. She’s determined not to let Altadena be forgotten. She shares the resounding message many residents hold: "Altadena is not for sale."

Father & Son Turn Their Home into a Donation Site

Rhythms of the Village is a cultural center and Black-owned business that has been a staple in the Altadena community founded by father and son duo Baba Onochie Chukwurah and Emeka Chukwurah, who have lived in the area for over 30 years.

Though their beloved center burned down in the fires, the father and son rallied the community and are using their home as a donation center to collect essentials needed for those impacted by the fires.

Despite the devastating loss, Onochie and Emeka believe that the community will rebuild a better and stronger Altadena again — together.