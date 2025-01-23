National Day of Racial Healing: Jennifer Hudson & Guests Get Real About Racism

Sponsored by W.K. Kellogg Foundation | “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is hoping to spread joy by bringing people together in a very special episode.

On Thursday, January 23, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was dedicated to the National Day of Racial Healing and the importance of coming together to have insightful, inspiring, sometimes challenging, but always valuable conversations about racial healing and its role as a key pathway to racial equity.

The National Day of Racial Healing is observed annually the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day — by the Kellogg Foundation and hundreds of communities around the country. The day encourages people of all identities and backgrounds to gather and share their experiences and engage in respectful conversations that can help them begin to heal from the effects of racism.

Jennifer Hudson invited community leaders, nonprofit founders, inspiring artists, and more to this special show to share their stories and offer support.

Jennifer Hosts Powerful Discussions About Racial Healing

Jennifer welcomed dance icon Debbie Allen and several members of her audience to participate in a round-table discussion about their personal experiences dealing with and healing from racism.

Next, Jennifer sat with La June Montgomery Tabron, President and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. The two had a powerful conversation about the National Day of Racial Healing, La June’s new memoir “How We Heal” and how you can make a difference in your own community.

La June also shared how her children’s book “Our Differences Make Us Stronger” can help children understand the importance of learning from our differences rather than ignoring them — because you’re never too young to start the conversation.

Elementary School Kids Teach How to Show Respect

Many children already know how to accept and celebrate people’s differences, like these wise students at Providencia Elementary in Burbank, California. These kids shared their thoughts on how to treat others with respect and how to be kind to all people, including those who seem different from you.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Community Hero Who Supports Native American Youth Gets a Big Surprise

Jennifer shined a spotlight on Elisia Manuel, an inspiring community hero from Casa Grande, Arizona, dedicated to creating loving, culturally sensitive homes for Native American foster youth.

Through her volunteer-run nonprofit, Three Precious Miracles, Elisia provides programs and cultural events for hundreds of Native American children and their families every year.

Elisia got a huge surprise when Jennifer presented her with a $10,000 donation to her organization so she can continue to help Native American youth connect to their heritage and culture.

Grammy-Winning Poet Brings the House Down

Chicago-based poet J. Ivy performed his poem “Not Of This World,” from his Grammy-winning album “The Poet Who Sat By the Door.”

“Are we truly a civilization?” recited J. Ivy on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage. “These uncivil moments are real times. I’m hurting for you and yours while I’m still trying to heal me and mine.”

For more information on how you can be the change you wish to see in the world, visit dayofracialhealing.org.