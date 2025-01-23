The Debbie Allen Dance Academy Is Offering Free Classes for Those Affected by the L.A. Wildfires

Turning to the arts in moments of tragedy and heartbreak can be a healing experience.

This is exactly why dance legend Debbie Allen is teaming up with world-renowned choreographers to provide free community dance classes for those affected by the wildfires that have devastated several communities throughout Los Angeles.

The Debbie Allen Dance Academy has partnered with award-winning choreographers for “Dancing in the Light: Healing with the Arts,” a brand-new, free community program for children and families impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires as they search for paths to rebuild.

The dance series will take place on Sundays, with the premiere session kicking off January 26 at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in L.A. This first day boasts classes taught by the world’s leading choreographers, including Laurieann Gibson (Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj), JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion), and Fatima Robinson, who choreographed Jennifer Hudson’s dance moves in “Dreamgirls”!

For 25 years, the Debbie Allen Dance Academy has offered a comprehensive dance curriculum to students ages 4 and up, with a focus on disenfranchised Black and Latino communities,

On February 13, the performing arts school and nonprofit will host its 25th anniversary Silver Slipper Gala with headliners including Misty Copeland, Chaka Khan, Arturo Sandoval, and David Michael Wyatt.

The gala will benefit the students, arts, education, and scholarship programs at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, with a portion of the proceeds redirected to support “Dancing in the Light: Healing with the Arts.”

For more information about the Debbie Allen Dance Academy and how to donate or purchase tickets to the gala, visit debbieallendanceacademy.com.