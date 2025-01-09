Los Angeles Wildfires: Here’s How to Help

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is heartbroken about the devastating wildfires taking place across Los Angeles.

On January 7, fast-moving deadly wildfires began to spread throughout Los Angeles County, destroying thousands of homes and entire neighborhoods. As of this posting, the ongoing fires have left at least five people dead and 180,000 under evacuation orders.

Here’s how you can help the people of Los Angeles as they face this unexpected tragedy.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

The foundation is seeking monetary donations to equip firefighters battling the wildfires with items including emergency fire shelters, hydration backpacks, and wildland brush tools. You can donate online at supportlafd.org .

The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is working alongside its partners to provide shelter, food, emotional support, and health services to those displaced by the fires. You can donate at redcross.org , call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 contribution.