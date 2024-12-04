The 5 Merriest Moments from Jennifer Hudson’s Pop-Up Holiday Performance

Sponsored by Starbucks ® | It’s not surprising that Jennifer Hudson loves to spread holiday cheer wherever she goes. The holiday season is officially underway, and Jennifer has big plans in store. JHud and Starbucks make the perfect duo, and what better way to kick off the season than spreading holiday joy together!

JHud hit up a Starbucks store in Los Feliz, California, to grab a Starbucks ® Peppermint Mocha — and surprise all the store’s customers with presents, gift cards, caroling, and snow. That’s right — SNOW! ​

Check out the five merriest moments from JHud’s holiday surprise at Starbucks! ​

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads ​

1. Jennifer & Jolly Wally Hand Out Holiday Gifts! ​

Fans stopped by Starbucks for a Caramel Brulée Latte and left with a gift bag from Jennifer Hudson!

Jennifer and her best friend Walter — decked out as Jolly Wally — headed into the store carrying a bag full of Starbucks swag, gift cards, and delicious treats. The two went around and handed out holiday goodies to unsuspecting customers.

2. Jennifer Comes Prepared with Backup! ​

A Starbucks Holiday Beverage on JHud! Jennifer popped in to surprise customers, informing them that she’ll be covering their drinks. ​

What goes perfectly with a Peppermint Mocha or an Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte? Why, a full choir singing holiday tunes, of course! Jennifer brought along her backup chorus to bring cheer to everyone.

3. Jennifer Makes It Snow! ​

Who says you can’t predict the weather? Since the chances of having a white Christmas in Los Angeles are slim, JHud surprised customers with a snow machine outside the store, giving that extra special touch of holiday cheer. Brr! ​

4. Jennifer and Jolly Wally Go Behind the Counter! ​

Jennifer and Jolly Wally wanted to spread joy this holiday season, especially to the hardworking baristas. The two took orders and rang up customers, wrote special messages on cups, and even handed out drinks and gift cards to guests. ​

Jennifer also topped off fans’ holidays beverages by adding whipped cream and sprinkles!

5. Jennifer Turns Starbucks into a Live Music Experience!

The holidays aren’t complete without Jennifer’s new album “The Gift of Love,” which sets the perfect festive mood. JHud and her backup singers surprised customers with a performance of her newest single, “Santa for Someone.” ​

Then, with a bit of holiday magic , the store was turned into a winter wonderland with lights and birch trees, the perfect setting for Jennifer’s dazzling rendition of “Jingle Bells.” ​

JHud handed jingle bell sticks and kazoos to the crowd so they could contribute to the ultimate yuletide performance. ​

Head to your nearby Starbucks to get yourself one of your favorite holiday beverages. Happy Holidays!