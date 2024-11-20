Jennifer Hudson Surprises 100 Students with the Best Holiday Gift Ever

Jennifer Hudson surprised audience member Jamaica Kirby when she called her down to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage to play a fun holiday-themed game!

Jamaica is an enthusiastic pre-K teacher at a Title 1 school in Jackson, Tennessee. She regularly posts videos on her TikTok channel @lifewithmrsjamaica , sharing her super cute outfits of the day and her even cuter classroom.

Jamaica loves her students and consistently goes out of pocket to buy school supplies, food, clothes, and whatever they need. The school also provides meals for students on the weekends, and Jamaica has personally made and brought meals to students’ homes.

This dedication has earned Jamaica the Tennessee Early Educator of the Year Award in 2024. She was also Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023.

Jamaica joined JHud for a game featuring some of the hottest new toys hitting shelves this season. Make sure your kids are on the nice list this year, because they won’t want to miss out on these awesome toys from Hasbro:

Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Toy — Dance, talk, play, and sing with Peppa!

Transformers One Movie Optimus Prime Toy — Check out that power flip!

Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter — Beep beep! Fun coming through!

Jennifer revealed to Jamaica that Hasbro was so inspired by her story and dedication to her students that they’re presenting her with 100 Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooters to gift them! Just think of all that pizza-making fun!

Mrs. Jamaica, get ready for your desk to overflow with apples when you’re back to class!