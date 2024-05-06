5 Times Jennifer Hudson Surprised Deserving Teachers

The world needs more amazing teachers like these!

Jennifer Hudson has welcomed several incredible teachers, coaches, and educators to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to highlight the many extraordinary ways they make a positive impact on their students’ lives.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (April 6 to 10), take a look back at memorable moments on the show when Jennifer gave a deserving educator a surprise they’ll never forget!

Math Teacher Meets ‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Tyler James Williams

During “Abbott Elementary” Week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Tyler James Williams opened up about the positive response he’s gotten from fans and teachers alike since he took on his role as a teacher in the hit comedy series.

Jennifer then surprised audience member Ryan Smith, a middle school math teacher from Pickerington, Ohio, by inviting him onto the stage!

Ryan shared that he has followed Tyler throughout his career and told him and Jennifer that seeing Tyler play a Black educator on television inspired him to pursue teaching.

Amazing P.E. Teacher Surprised with $2,500!

Jennifer shined a spotlight on Bryan Ross, a P.E. teacher and coach at Ánimo Venice Charter High School in Venice, California, due to his dedication to mentoring and coaching students in a Title 1 school.

Bryan often goes out of pocket to make sure his students have the supplies they need to receive a proper education.

Jennifer surprised Bryan with a $2,500 gift card to assist Bryan with making sure they have what they need in the classroom.

Inspiring Special Education Teacher Surprised with a Mexican Vacation!

When Kina Evans from Hayward, California, arrived at “The Jennifer Hudson Show” as a member of JHud’s studio audience, she had no idea she was going to be called up on stage by the host to share her story!

Kina is a special education teacher at Caesar Chavez Middle School. She told Jennifer that she loves her job and the impact she’s able to make in kids’ lives. She constantly goes out of pocket to provide her students with anything they need, from school supplies to food.

Kina also founded Bully Talk Inc., a nonprofit that aims to provide support, resources, and a safe environment for youth to feel empowered while bringing awareness to bullying and cyberbullying.

Since it was the show’s Spring Celebration, Kina, along with her co-worker Courtney, participated in an Easter egg hunt that had a special prize: a Mexican vacation!

Creative First Grade Teacher Surprised with Southwest Tickets!

Jennifer welcomed first grade teacher Sonja White from Desoto, Texas, to the show to share her story of bringing Mexico to the classroom to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Sonja went viral after she created a mock trip to Mexico by making a Southwest plane in her very own classroom!

Southwest Airlines loved seeing the creative travel experience Sonja shared with her classroom. To celebrate her efforts, Jennifer announced to Sonja that Southwest would be donating $10,000 to her school!

In addition to this donation, Southwest rewarded Sonja and her students’ love of travel and adventure by inviting the teacher and her entire first grade class on a field trip to the Southwest Airlines Headquarters!

The airline also surprised all the first-grade teachers with real trips to anywhere Southwest flies — including Mexico!

Dedicated High School Coach Surprised with Super Bowl Tickets!

Jennifer met high school coach Chris Hall and his wife, Jazmin, from Stockton, California, after she wrote into the show sharing how her husband is a hero in his community.

Chris is the head football coach at McNair High School and runs Team Elevate, a nonprofit that focuses on youth football and mentorship. Chris not only coaches his athletes but is a father figure to them as well.

Both of the Halls go above and beyond for these student athletes: They have opened their home, made meals, thrown birthday parties, and have been a financial support for many families.

As a thank you for the dedication they put into these kids, JHud surprised the couple with tickets to the NFL Super Bowl LVIII!