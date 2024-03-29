Inspiring Special Education Teacher Battles Bullying in Schools

Sponsored by Margaritaville Island Reserve | Jennifer Hudson is celebrating an inspiring special education teacher who is taking a stand against bullying.

When Kina Evans from Hayward, California, arrived at “The Jennifer Hudson Show” as a member of JHud’s studio audience, she had no idea she was going to be called up on stage by the host to share her story!

Kina is a special education teacher at Caesar Chavez Middle School. She calls her students her “babies” and says she’s inspired by them every day.

Kina told Jennifer that she’s dreamt of becoming a teacher since she was six years old. She loves her job and the impact she’s able to make in kids’ lives. She constantly goes out of pocket to provide her students with anything they need, from school supplies to food.

As an educator, Kina says bullying prevention is important to her. Last year, she founded Bully Talk Inc., a nonprofit that aims to provide support, resources, and a safe environment for youth to feel empowered while bringing awareness to bullying and cyberbullying.

The organization works with schools to address bullying on both sides and provide a positive experience for all students.

Kina says this work is important to her because she experienced bullying as a child. She wasn’t equipped with the right skills or tools to handle it, so she constantly switched schools. She uses her experience overcoming adversity at school to help others.

