‘Abbott Elementary’ Week: Best Moments with the Cast on the Show

Check out some memorable moments Jennifer had with the cast of the hit ABC comedy series this past week!

Quinta Brunson Reveals That Janet Jackson Is a Fan

Quinta Brunson opened up about working and being friends with Daniel Radcliffe, who recently told a reporter he’d love to star in a romantic comedy with the “Abbott” star. Quinta then revealed she was surprised to learn that “Succession” star Sarah Snook and music legend Janet Jackson were fans of her sitcom.

Tyler James Williams Meets a Teacher Who Was Inspired by Him

Tyler James Williams opened up to Jennifer about the response he’s gotten from fans since he took on his role as teacher Gregory Eddie in “Abbott Elementary.”

Then the actor and Jennifer surprised middle school math teacher Ryan Smith in the audience. After being invited to join them onstage, Ryan — who said he’s the Gregory of his school and has followed Tyler throughout his career — told Tyler that seeing a Black male educator on television inspired him to pursue teaching.

Janelle James & William Stanford Davis Reveal Their New Famous Friends

Janelle James opened up to Jennifer about meeting Steven Spielberg and becoming buddies, while her “Abbott Elementary” co-star William Stanford Davis told Jennifer how he became friends with Wanda Sykes.

“I just told her I was such a fan of her work, and she told me she was a fan of my work, and we just kind of connected and became friends,” he said.

“We was already friends, me and Wanda,” joked Janelle, laughing.

Sheryl Lee Ralph & Chris Perfetti Compete in a Spelling Bee

“Abbott Elementary” stars Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Perfetti competed in a spelling bee against the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion, 15-year-old Dev Shah.

The co-stars did great with the words “flabbergasted” and “Philadelphia” but tripped up when tasked with spelling “kaleidoscope,” allowing Dev to take it for the win. Can't be too mad losing to the national champ!

Lisa Ann Walter Shares the Kindness Quinta Did for Her Late Mother

Lisa Ann Walter shared with JHud how she based her character Melissa on her late mother, who was a public school teacher in D.C.

“She was a tough lady, but she was passionate,” said Lisa. “If she loved you, that was it, and she loved her students.”

“A lot of what I put into Melissa Schemmenti is an homage to my mom,” she told Jennifer.

Lisa’s mom didn’t get to see the show become as popular as it’s become and win loads of awards. But she did get to see the beginning of what would become a massive hit.

After the pilot episode was completed but before it aired on television, Quinta sent Lisa a copy to show her mom.

“Quinta made sure I had it so I could play it for my mom and show her I’m going to be okay,” recalled Lisa.