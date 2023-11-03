Creative First Grade Teacher Takes Students to Mexico Without Leaving the Classroom

Sponsored by Southwest | An imaginative teacher is being hailed for helping her students celebrate a different culture in an extremely creative way.

Sonja White, from Desoto, Texas, went viral after she created a mock trip to Mexico in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, a holiday which takes place every year from September 15 through October 15.

Jennifer Hudson welcomed first grade teacher Sonja White to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share her story of bringing Mexico to the classroom to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Sonja created the full experience of traveling to a different country for her students: The kids got their passports stamped, flew on a Southwest flight, entered customs, and, upon arriving in Mexico, hit the gift shop.

They might have spent the day in their classroom, but the kids felt like they were really on an adventure!

Not only was this mock trip a great way to celebrate another country’s culture but it was also educational. Students were given a set amount of (fake) money to spend during their trip, and they used their math skills to add up amounts and figure out how much change they needed back.

They also learned about how airplanes work, and they also used their reading and writing skills during their fun day “abroad.”

Southwest Airlines loved seeing the creative travel experience Sonja shared with her classroom. To celebrate her efforts, Jennifer announced to Sonja that Southwest is donating $10,000 to her school!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

In addition to this donation, Southwest plans to reward Sonja and her students’ love of travel and adventure by inviting the teacher and her entire first grade class on a field trip to the Southwest Airlines Headquarters!