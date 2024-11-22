Bride’s Dance with Her Best Friend Is the Most Joyful Thing You’ll See Today

On a special Thanksgiving-themed episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson welcomed best friends T’Mani Woodland and Amber Mackey.

T’Mani got married this past July, and though she took her first dance at the reception with her husband, the last dance was all about her bestie and maid of honor, Amber.

A video of the friends dancing up a storm to Florence + The Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over” went viral, and it’s easy to see why! The women are totally in sync in this super sweet unplanned moment as they command the dance floor in their fancy wedding attire, singing the song’s lyrics to each other while dancing and jumping for joy.

“I’m happy to say that I had my last dance with my best friend in the whole wide world, as our husbands watched, laughed, and then tried to separate us because it was time for send off,” wrote T’Mani in her Instagram post .

The friends, who met in college and remained close ever since, have been through thick and thin together: T’Mani helped Amber during her battle with leukemia during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Amber was a source of strength and comfort when T’Mani was dealing with heartbreak.

“Almost 9 years ago, before all of that happened, we decided that Dog Days Are Over by @florenceandthemachine was our song,” she wrote. “Not even knowing how much it would mean to us when we finally saw the end of our suffering.”

The ladies’ dog days are certainly over! T’Mani is now married to the love of her life, and Amber is cancer-free!

"We have been through so much together, but I literally wouldn't want to go through it with anyone else," T’Mani told Jennifer on the show.

T’Mani may be cuffed up, but that doesn’t mean she can’t go on vacation with her BFF! Jennifer surprised these inspiring friends with the ultimate girls’ trip: a six-night Mexican vacation at the Villa La Valencia resort in Los Cabos!

Good news, ladies — the resort has a live DJ, and chances are he takes requests!

