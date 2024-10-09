A Hug to Remember Forever: Inspiring Breast Cancer Survivor Receives a Heartwarming Surprise

Sponsored by Ko’a Kea Resort | An inspiring breast cancer survivor and her whole family are showing the world the power of a hug!

During the segment “Who Run the World,” Jennifer Hudson welcomed breast cancer survivor Maria Niemetz from Ontario, California, to help celebrate both Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Maria’s children Rosanna and Adrian sent a video to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” sharing why their mother deserves to be honored.

Maria is a dedicated NICU nurse who was born in Argentina and moved to the U.S. at age 12. While battling breast cancer, Maria would often go from her chemotherapy treatments straight to caring for her mother with dementia.

“She needs to be highlighted for the ‘she-ro’ that she is,” Rosanna said in the video. “You are my woman king.”

Maria, who had no idea she would be welcomed to the stage, shared how it feels to be in remission. “I feel like I have a second chance at life,” she told Jennifer.

The surprises kept coming! Jennifer delighted Maria by bringing out the rest of her family, including her children and grandchildren, and later her husband of 30 years, Francisco, who salsa danced to the stage!

“This is my power,” she said of her husband. “I am there for [my kids], but I couldn’t do it without my leaning tower.”

Inspired by the viral trend of making "Forever Hug" hoodies, Jennifer wanted to make sure this loving family would never forget this special day.

Each family member was given a white hoodie to wear while embracing Maria, whose arms were covered in paint. Her hug left a one-of-a-kind print on the back of each hoodie, allowing each family member to wrap themselves in Maria’s embrace whenever and wherever they are.

As one final surprise, Jennifer presented Maria and Francisco with a Hawaiian vacation!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Maria and Francisco were gifted a five-night stay at Ko‘a Kea Resort on Poi‘pu Beach to relax and enjoy a $500 food and beverage credit, a couples massage from The Spa at Ko‘a Kea, daily sunrise yoga, and round-trip airfare.

As Kauai’s closest hotel accommodations to the waterfront on Poi‘pu Beach, guests will find delicate touches that stay true to the essence of the island. With only 121 keys, this intimate resort features spacious guest rooms that provide access to private lanais with views of the ocean and gardens.

Additional amenities include The Spa at Koʻa Kea — with a focus on indigenous ingredients — the renowned Red Salt restaurant helmed by Kauai native Executive Chef Noelani Planas, an ocean-view pool, lava rock hot tub, seaside fire pits, fitness studio, and sunrise yoga on the ocean lawn powered by Alo Moves.

To book your next trip to Ko‘a Kea Resort on Poi‘pu Beach, head to koakea.com .