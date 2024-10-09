Breast Cancer Resources: Where to Go For Support, Screenings, and More

Jennifer Hudson has met with many people from all over the country who have been affected by breast cancer and invited them to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share their stories.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Jennifer wants to provide breast cancer resources to anyone who needs them.

If you or someone you know is battling breast cancer, or if you want to take an active role in your health by learning how to do a self-exam or sign up for a mammogram, there are many places you can go for help.

The below websites provide information and support from early detection and diagnosis through treatment and beyond.

This is a great resource if you’re looking for free services like mammograms, support groups, and retreats — since no one should have to battle breast cancer alone.

If you’re experiencing financial hardship, this organization can help! People with low incomes who don’t have access to adequate insurance are given access to a range of services, such as breast and cervical cancer screenings as well as cancer treatment.

Not everyone battling breast cancer has a reliable way to get to their treatment. Which is why the American Cancer Society provides free lodging and rides to treatment, along with 24/7 helplines and support navigating life while battling breast cancer. They also host fundraising events and offer a totally free app where people can find information and connect with breast cancer survivors.