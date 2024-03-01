Jennifer Gives Breast Cancer Survivor a Self-Care Surprise!

Sponsored by NordicTrack | Jennifer Hudson loves to surprise deserving people in her live in-studio audience, and a breast cancer survivor is being honored for learning the importance of putting herself first.

The host of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” called audience member Valerie down to the stage in a new segment called “Friday Flex,” in which the host allows people to unabashedly boast about something they’re proud of.

JHud shared a video that Valerie’s daughter Vanessa sent in. “I would love nothing more than to just love on my mom today,” said Vanessa in the video.

Valerie is a breast cancer survivor and single mom. Valerie had over 20 rounds of intensive radiation treatments. She met two of her dear friends, Ms. Ann and Babbs, as they underwent their treatments together.

Even though her friends she met in treatment sadly lost their battles, the ladies shared a deep love for Jennifer’s music, which gave them hope that there was a greater plan in all of this.

Now five years cancer-free, Valerie is grateful for each and every day and is learning to finally put herself first.

“I’ve always put other people before myself,” she told Jennifer. “Through this journey I’ve learned how to take care of myself.”

Jennifer surprised Valerie with a gift basket full of goodies, including a “Jenniferized” water bottle.

“Even when you sweat, you shine bright because you are such a light,” Jennifer told her.

Valerie will need that water bottle, because Jennifer also surprised her with NordicTrack’s S22i Studio Bike and an iFit membership so she can continue to practice self-care through moving her body.

NordicTrack’s S22i Studio Bike features -10% decline to 20% incline to simulate real-world terrain and features SmartAdjust™️ technology, an intelligent response system that changes your ride based on your heart rate, and the iFIT content, adjusting incline, decline and speed. As you get stronger and faster, your machine is designed to improve with you.

Learn more by visiting nordictrack.com.