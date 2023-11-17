Jennifer Hudson Surprises Sister Superfans Affected by Cancer with Mexican Vacation!

Sponsored by Fairmont Mayakoba | Jennifer Hudson is giving the trip of a lifetime to a two-time cancer survivor and the sister who helped her power through.

On Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” sisters Kelly Brown and Lauren Deas from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, thought they were just going to enjoy some quality time together attending a taping of the show. They had no idea that Jennifer would invite them to the stage and surprise them with an incredible gift!

Kelly is a two-time cancer survivor and wrote in to the show to share her story.

“Hi Jennifer! I am a 2-time cancer survivor who just lost my mother to cancer July 2021,” Kelly wrote in a heartfelt letter. “I watch your show every day and listen while working. Your energy and the happy place always brings a smile to my face.

“I was watching your show the week of Mother’s Day while recovering from Covid and my heart was sad, but after seeing your smile and knowing some of your story encouraged me,” she wrote. “Thank you for being such a light.”

Kelly’s cancer journey began in July 2015 when she lost her appetite, and she passed it off as the flu. A friend encouraged her to go to the doctor, and they discovered a large tumor on her stomach that turned out to be sarcoma. She underwent a seven-hour surgery and treatment.

In November 2015, Kelly was declared cancer-free. In 2020, doctors found another mass on the left side of her lung that was also sarcoma. She had surgery to remove that and thankfully has been cancer-free ever since.

Kelly said her doctors were amazed by her quick healing — she was even walking the day after her second surgery. Kelly said she relied on her faith and family to remain positive and strong during this stressful time.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Her sister, Lauren, is likewise inspired by her sister’s strength and positive attitude. She is a nursing student and was inspired to pursue a career in health care because of Kelly.

After everything they’ve been through, Jennifer thought these sisters deserved an opportunity to relax! So, she surprised them with a six-night stay at the Fairmont in Mayakoba, Mexico!

Kelly and Lauren will be staying in a Signature Casita Room with the “Appetite for Luxury” meal plan, which includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and beverages, non-motorized water sports and an on-property boat tour!

Escape to a world of luxury ensconced amid natural beauty at Playa del Carmen’s Fairmont Mayakoba resort. Located in a private gated community, Fairmont Mayakoba is nestled within tropical rainforest intersected by crystal-clear waterways and fringed by a pristine Caribbean shoreline.

Play 18 holes on the prestigious El Camaleon golf course, snorkel the beautiful coral reef, or simply bask poolside in the warm Mexican sun.

Book your next vacation at Fairmont Mayakoba!