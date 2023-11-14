Jennifer Gifts a Vacation to Parents of 3 Diagnosed with Cancer Months Apart

Sponsored by Go RVing | A California family rocked by two cancer diagnoses just months apart are showing the world the power of perseverance, optimism, and love.

Zak Salazar, a park ranger, and his wife, Cori Salazar, a dental hygienist, are the proud parents of three children — Juniper, 4; Delaney, 3; and Luna, 21 months. Last spring, their lives were changed when both Cori and Zak received a cancer diagnosis just months apart from each other.

Cori was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in April 2023 and underwent two surgeries to remove the mass from her neck. In June 2023, Zak discovered that his terrible headaches were caused by a brain tumor called grade 4 astrocytoma — also known as glioblastoma multiforme.

He had surgery to remove the tumor and is continuing to receive chemotherapy. Meanwhile, Cori receives blood testing every four to six weeks to ensure that her cancer does not return.

The pair said they are beyond grateful for the amount of love and support they’ve gotten since receiving their dual cancer diagnoses. Many of their friends and family have pitched in to help look after their children in their time of need, and people from all over have contributed to their GoFundMe.

However, their constant doctor’s appointments have become a financial burden for the family and have kept the family from spending time together.

Jennifer surprised the family with a gift of $10,000 for them to use any way they see fit in their time of need.

But there was another surprise in store for the Salazars: JHud presented the family with an all-expenses-paid vacation across California from Go RVing, which the family can use to spend quality time together when they’re up for it.

If you’d like to donate to the family, you can visit their GoFundMe.