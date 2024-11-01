Do-Gooder Single Mom Gets Surprise After Surprise!

Sponsored by Villa del Arco | “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is pulling out all the stops to celebrate this incredible single mom!

During Friday’s episode, LaShanna Roy from Houston, Texas, was totally floored when Jennifer Hudson called her down from the studio audience to join her onstage!

After they shared a lengthy hug, Jennifer revealed to LaShanna that her son Erik had written a letter to the show describing why he thinks his mom should be celebrated.

“For as long as I can remember, my mom has been my biggest cheerleader, supporter, strength, and inspiration,” wrote Erik. “She has never had a break and has always worked hard to provide us with everything we needed.

“I would love for her to be recognized for all the hard work she has done for me and my siblings.”

Being a single parent of four, LaShanna has always worked hard to support her family. She loves cooking and feeding people, and regularly gives free meals to those in need. This inspired her to start her own small catering business, Shanna B Cooking , which she runs out of her tiny home kitchen.

“Not everybody can afford a $20 plate,” she told Jennifer about why she often hands out free meals. “Ain’t no scraps, baby; you gonna get a real plate.”

Since LaShanna hasn’t seen her son in several months because he’s away at college, Jennifer called Erik on video chat so he could see his mom’s reaction to the surprise. But there was another surprise in store for Shanna — her son was actually in the studio!

“Erik, you think you can run out here real quick?” asked Jennifer, and LaShanna burst into happy tears seeing her son emerge from backstage!

On the couch next to his mom, Erik shared more ways he is grateful for his mom. “She just works so hard every day, in and out, and still has a smile on her face every single day,” he said.

He continued, “When I came out… that was a very special moment because that was one of the hardest moments of my life to do that, and the fact that she was so accepting of it really helped out a lot… I just love her so much.”

“I’m gonna protect him with everything in me,” she replied through tears.

What a sweet reunion for this mom and son!

JHud wanted to help provide some quality time for LaShanna and Erik, so she surprised them with a six-night stay in Cabo San Lucas!

LaShanna and Erik received a six-night stay for two in an oceanview suite at the Villa del Arco Beach Resort and Spa Cabo San Lucas, along with an all-inclusive meal plan and roundtrip airfare.

We can’t wait to hear all about this incredible trip!