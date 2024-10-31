Janelle Monáe as E.T. and More Amazing Moments from the ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ Halloween Special

She’s got the stuff that you want, she’s got the thing that you need! She’s got the wildest Halloween special ever!

Jennifer Hudson pulled out all the stops for her annual Halloween episode! Between JHud channeling Whitey Houston, Lance Bass recreating NSYNC’s iconic moves, and Janelle Monáe being unrecognizable as E.T., “The Jennifer Hudson Show” had an unforgettable celebration of the spookiest day of the year!

Check out all the amazing moments below!

Jennifer Hudson Transforms into Whitney Houston

As a Whitney Houston superfan, JHud kicked off her Halloween show paying homage to the music icon.

Dressed in the memorable futuristic outfit worn by Whitney’s character Rachel from “The Bodyguard,” Jennifer performed “Queen of the Night” from the hit film’s official soundtrack. (Fun fact: “The Bodyguard” soundtrack has sold over 28 million copies worldwide, making it the third-best-selling album of all time!)

“I think I was 11 years old when ‘The Bodyguard’ came out,” Jennifer told her audience, who were also dressed up in costumes. “I wouldn’t even be here without Ms. Whitney Houston.

“Any chance I get to play like I’m Whitney Houston or be in ‘The Bodyguard,’ I’m going to take it!” she added.

Jennifer Gives the Audience a Surprise Treat!

Why go door-to-door when you can trick-or-treat in your seat? Dylan’s Candy Bar provided Jennifer's audience with a specially curated collection of sweets for her Halloween episode, including a Pumpkin Patch Mini Bin, Mini Gummy Bear Container, and Chocolate Square Gift Pack!

Why go door-to-door when you can trick-or-treat in your seat? Dylan's Candy Bar provided Jennifer's audience with a specially curated collection of sweets for her Halloween episode, including a Pumpkin Patch Mini Bin, Mini Gummy Bear Container, and Chocolate Square Gift Pack!

Janelle Monáe Shocks Jennnifer Hudson with Her E.T. Costume

Janelle Monáe, is that you? Jennifer had no idea what costume the “HalloQueen” would wear to her show. So she had as big a reaction as the rest of us when the Grammy-winning artist came out dressed as E.T.!

This incredible costume, which includes opening and closing eyelids and a glowing heart, was three years in the making! Janelle shared that she wanted to debut the outfit in 2023, but because of the SAG-AFTRA strike prohibiting members from wearing costumes from movies and TV, she decided to wait another year.

“This movie has inspired me so much,” she said. “[Steven] Spielberg, thank you, thank you to E.T. for being such a beacon of light and changing people and making people protect those aliens who come in and maybe they're trying to find their way back.”

Janelle is the cover girl for the premiere Scary Issue of “The Hollywood Reporter” and has been referred to as the “Queen of Halloween” based on her incredible costume designs, which render her unrecognizable.

“I always loved Halloween as a kid,” she said. “It gives people permission to play, be creative, to go outside of your comfort zone and the person you perform every single day.”

Lance Bass & Jennifer Hudson Recreate NSYNC’s Choreography

Nostalgia alert! Jennifer had a ball with her guest Lance Bass recreating the famous dance moves from NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” music video. The music video debuted 24 years ago in 2000, but Lance performed the song’s signature moves like it was yesterday!

Lance stopped by the Happy Place for Halloween wearing a one-of-a-kind outfit. “This is my real flight suit from my cosmonaut training from 20 years ago!” he revealed. “I just pulled it out of the closet and here it is!”

It’s not only a special jumpsuit because of its connection to Lance’s history of training to go into space but also because the boy bander met his husband wearing the same outfit at another Halloween event!

“Halloween has been my holiday since I was born,” he shared with JHud. “Not just Halloween — scary Halloween.

“I’ve given that to my kids now,” he said of his 3-year-old twins. “My kids laugh at scary stuff.”

Jennifer Pranks Her Audience — and Gets Pranked Back!

There’s nothing more fun than having a few harmless frights on Halloween!

The “Jennifer Hudson Show” staff played a fun prank on the host when they had Jennifer walk out onstage to start the show — but when the doors opened, there was no audience! (And that’s a pretty important part of a talk show!)

Delighted by the playful prank, Jennifer decided to have some fun with her audience members by sneaking up on them when they least expected it!

“Since it’s my show, y’all, I had to do it my way, and if there’s one thing I’m gonna do, I’m gonna sing!”

Jennifer burst out from behind a curtain while singing, banging tambourines, or shaking cymbals, making her audience jump back — and then come on in for a hug!

Happy Halloween, everybody!