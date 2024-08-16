Everything You Need to Know for the Season 3 Premiere on September 16



“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is returning for Season 3 on Monday, September 16!

Since her show’s premiere in September 2022, Jennifer Hudson has interviewed the biggest names in movies, television, music, sports, and politics

She has welcomed viral sensations, shared the stories of countless community heroes, and surprised fans from across the country with the show’s “Knock Star” series.

And there’s even more in store for Season 3!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” was nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards in 2024 (including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series) and was named Outstanding Talk Series at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards.

The series was also honored at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, winning in the category of Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for the December 2023 show featuring Ian Haddock, the founder and executive director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative in Houston, Texas.

At the same ceremony, Jennifer accepted the Excellence in Media Award, presented to individuals who through their work in the entertainment and media industries have increased the visibility and understanding of the LGBTQ community.

Here is everything you need to know about the show.

What Time Does ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Air and on Which Channels?

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is syndicated throughout the U.S. Here’s when it’s on in your area. You can also watch the show for free on the Roku Channel.

Which Guests Will Be on the Show?

While these details can change, here’s our weekly guest lineup.

Where Is ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Filmed?

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is filmed on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California.

How Do I Get Tickets for ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’?

To be in our studio audience and to see Jennifer, get your tickets here.

Is Being in ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Audience Fun?

It definitely is! Check out our live in-studio audience having a blast playing games, winning prizes, and sharing incredible moments with Jennifer and her celebrity guests!

What Is the Official ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ YouTube Channel?

Watch clips of Jennifer’s celebrity interviews, games, and more on our YouTube channel.

What About Other Social Media Platforms?

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is also on X, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok!

Does ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Have a Newsletter?

You betcha! Subscribe to the newsletter here.

How Can I Be a Guest on the Show?

We would love to have you! Check out the page here to learn how you can submit your story to the show.

How Can I Send a Message to Jennifer?

Even if you’re not looking to appear on the show, Jennifer wants to connect with you! Share your message with Jennifer here.

Does ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Do Giveaways?

We sure do! Check out our giveaways page and sign up to our newsletter to be notified about sweepstakes.

Where Can I See Pictures of Jennifer’s Fashion on the Show?