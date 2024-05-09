Celebrating Black Women Talk Show Hosts: Oprah Winfrey, Sherri Shepherd & More

Jennifer Hudson is just one of the many Black women who have shined bright on daytime television.

Over the past two seasons of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” past and present talk show hosts — including Sherri Shepherd, Oprah Winfrey, Amber Ruffin, and more — have been welcomed to the show to share their experiences in daytime and reveal their latest projects.

Check out Jennifer bonding with her fellow talk show hosts below!

Sherri Shepherd, “Sherri”

Sherri Shepherd is the host of “Sherri,” the hit daytime talk show now in its second season.

Sherri stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to bond with JHud over growing up in Chicago and being recognized by fellow Chicagoan and talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Both Sherri and Jennifer revealed that, in the beginning, they couldn’t actually believe it was Oprah calling them up on the phone!

“I’m coming on your show, and I’m coming by myself, and we’re going to have a fabulous time!” Sherri said, impersonating Oprah discussing her appearance on “Sherri.” “With Oprah, everything is triumphant!”

Sherri and JHud also gave a shout-out to Tamron Hall as they reflected on being among the three Black women currently leading daytime talk shows.

“For us to be the leading ladies of daytime, that’s inspirational,” said Jennifer.

“I love making people laugh,” she explained to Jennifer about her mission with her show. “If you want someone for the hard news and the journalism, you better go on over to Tamron — she got you!”

Oprah Winfrey, “The Oprah Winfrey Show”

Oprah Winfrey hosted her incredibly influential talk show, “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” for 25 seasons, and it remains the highest-rated daytime talk show in American television history.

During Oprah’s appearance on the show with the cast of “The Color Purple,” Jennifer recalled the time she was a guest on Oprah’s talk show.

“For me, this is a full circle,” said Jennifer, who shared that the last interview she did with “Mama O” was in 2006 with the cast of “Dreamgirls” on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

“And look at you now!” exclaimed Oprah.

Amber Ruffin, “The Amber Ruffin Show”

Comedian Amber Ruffin was the host of “The Amber Ruffin Show,” which ran on Peacock for three seasons.

On “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Amber recalled how she went from being a writer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” to hosting her own show.

She originally pitched her show in the slot after “Late Night” — but NBC passed. One year later, Peacock was launched, and they picked up “The Amber Ruffin Show” after all!

“I did not think I would ever have a late-night show, but I don’t think I’ve ever dreamed big enough,” Amber told Jennifer. “I didn’t think I’d ever be on the main stage at Second City Chicago, I didn't think I’d be a paid performer. But we’re still doing it!”

Garcelle Beauvais, “The Real”

Actress and TV personality Garcelle Beauvais co-hosted daytime talk show “The Real” for two seasons, from 2020 to 2022.

While chatting with Jennifer, she recalled what it was like to shoot her first season of “The Real” — all 170 episodes — remotely during the pandemic.

“I put everything in storage from my guest room and that became my studio, my office,” she told JHud. “I would have to ask one of my kids to come down and help me. And he was like, ‘Are you going to pay me?’”

Garcelle shared how fond she was of her time co-hosting the daytime series. “What I love so much is having four women of color, and we have diverse opinions and views,” she said. “We just had a ball!”